STMicroelectronics (STM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $3.4465 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 3:30 AM ET.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 424.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised STMicroelectronics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.39.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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