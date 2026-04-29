Stock Buyback Program Declared by Aercap (NYSE:AER) Board of Directors

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

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Aercap Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE AER traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27. Aercap has a 1 year low of $103.53 and a 1 year high of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Aercap's payout ratio is 7.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.38.

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Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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