Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,444 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 699% compared to the typical volume of 431 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRJ. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,788,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 137,337 shares in the last quarter. Directional Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 111.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 272,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 46.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirJoule Technologies Trading Up 20.6%

Shares of AIRJ stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,890,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,807. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. AirJoule Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $329.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.83.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.68). Equities research analysts forecast that AirJoule Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRJ. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AirJoule Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirJoule Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AIRJ

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

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