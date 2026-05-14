Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $77.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $77 to $80 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $77 to $80 and reiterated an rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a buy rating and $74 price target while lifting earnings estimates across several future periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, suggesting improved long-term expectations for the company. MarketBeat XENE report

HC Wainwright kept a rating and $74 price target while lifting earnings estimates across several future periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, suggesting improved long-term expectations for the company. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings were in line with consensus, which helps support the stock but was not the main catalyst behind the move. MarketBeat XENE report

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

XENE opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.65. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 270,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $16,289,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,980. This trade represents a 97.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Difabio sold 2,607 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $156,706.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $294,118.23. This represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,707 shares of company stock valued at $17,845,365. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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