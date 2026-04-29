Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,612 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 437% compared to the typical volume of 1,603 call options.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,573,355 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $145,851,000 after purchasing an additional 72,421 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,290,409 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $122,344,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 787,747 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 783,663 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,953 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $57,840,000 after acquiring an additional 181,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company's stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $48.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.94. 2,126,429 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,338. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $209.80. The company's 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $140.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIMO

Key Stories Impacting Silicon Motion Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat top‑line and consensus revenue estimates — revenue rose ~105% YoY to $342.1M, with double‑digit gross margin and large YoY gains in operating profit and net income, signaling a substantial rebound in demand. Quiver earnings summary

Q1 results materially beat top‑line and consensus revenue estimates — revenue rose ~105% YoY to $342.1M, with double‑digit gross margin and large YoY gains in operating profit and net income, signaling a substantial rebound in demand. Positive Sentiment: Management issued a strong Q2 revenue guide (~$393M–$411M), well above the street consensus (~$307M), giving investors confident forward visibility into demand and supporting multiple expansion. Press release / guidance

Management issued a strong Q2 revenue guide (~$393M–$411M), well above the street consensus (~$307M), giving investors confident forward visibility into demand and supporting multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Product mix and margins improved: SSD, eMMC/UFS and Ferri & Boot Drive solutions showed strong sequential and YoY growth, and gross/operating margins expanded — positive for profitability sustainability. Segment & margin detail

Product mix and margins improved: SSD, eMMC/UFS and Ferri & Boot Drive solutions showed strong sequential and YoY growth, and gross/operating margins expanded — positive for profitability sustainability. Positive Sentiment: Street sentiment/analyst coverage is supportive — multiple buy/outperform stances and higher price targets (e.g., Wedbush $180) amplified investor enthusiasm after the beat and guide. Analyst coverage summary

Street sentiment/analyst coverage is supportive — multiple buy/outperform stances and higher price targets (e.g., Wedbush $180) amplified investor enthusiasm after the beat and guide. Neutral Sentiment: Some reported EPS metrics vary by measure (ADS vs. per‑share, GAAP vs. non‑GAAP), producing mixed headlines; investors should check company reconciliations when modeling EPS. Market summary / note on EPS formats

Some reported EPS metrics vary by measure (ADS vs. per‑share, GAAP vs. non‑GAAP), producing mixed headlines; investors should check company reconciliations when modeling EPS. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and cash flow items warrant attention: operating cash was a net use in Q1, cash balances fell (~50% YoY), liabilities rose and capex increased — investors should watch cash conversion and working capital trends over coming quarters. Quiver cash / balance sheet detail

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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