Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 88,826 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 44,279 put options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.65.

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More Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,596 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,199,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,012,064. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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