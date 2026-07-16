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Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
STMicroelectronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual options activity: Traders bought 28,841 call options on STMicroelectronics, about 44% above its average daily call volume of 20,090, signaling elevated bullish interest.
  • Stock dropped on the day: STM shares fell 7.4% to $62.75 during Thursday trading, even as volume remained below average.
  • Wall Street remains cautiously positive: Analysts’ ratings skew bullish, with a consensus Moderate Buy and a $64.39 average price target, though some firms have set much higher targets near $100.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 28,841 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 20,090 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded STMicroelectronics from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised STMicroelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of STM traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,971,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.24 and a beta of 1.93.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.19%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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