Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dell Technologies Call Options (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 47,955 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 12% compared to the typical volume of 42,820 call options.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $11,308,008.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,009.76. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,615,022 shares of company stock worth $406,651,043. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,966. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.89. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $191.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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