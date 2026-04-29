Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enterprise Products Partners Call Options (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 154,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 874% compared to the typical volume of 15,820 call options.

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Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EPD traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Report on EPD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,978.80. This represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Further Reading

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