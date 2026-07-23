Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 26th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYBT

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 1,221 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $86,300.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 53,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,772,615.68. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,338,377 shares of the bank's stock valued at $86,928,000 after purchasing an additional 366,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,002 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 155,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,461,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,842 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 67,440 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $80.31 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Stock Yards Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank's core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

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