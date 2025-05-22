StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ampco-Pittsburgh as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

