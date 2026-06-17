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StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
StoneX Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • StoneX Group shares fell 4.5% in mid-day trading after a series of insider sales, with the stock hitting as low as $124.95 and trading below its prior close of $131.90.
  • Director Annabelle G. Bexiga sold 1,500 shares and Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 75,000 shares in one of the reported transactions, both disclosed in SEC filings and tied to a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • Despite the pullback, analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with StoneX holding a Buy average rating and a consensus price target of $122.00; the company is also preparing for a 3-for-2 stock split on July 20.
  • Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group.

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $124.95 and last traded at $126.0150. 336,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 692,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.90.

Specifically, Director Annabelle G. Bexiga sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,271.68. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $10,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,086,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,190,841.82. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other StoneX Group news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $9,836,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,161,921 shares in the company, valued at $152,385,939.15. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNEX

Trending Headlines about StoneX Group

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: SNEX recently hit a new 12-month high, signaling strong investor demand and momentum in the stock. StoneX Group NASDAQ: SNEX Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?
  • Positive Sentiment: The shares surged in the prior session on above-average volume, suggesting traders are still reacting favorably to recent earnings results and analyst sentiment. StoneX Group (SNEX) Soars 3.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
  • Neutral Sentiment: StoneX is moving toward a 3-for-2 stock split on July 20, which may improve liquidity and attention but does not change the company’s fundamentals. StoneX Group insider trades page
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales may be weighing on sentiment: Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 150,000 shares in two transactions, CFO William Dunaway sold 63,602 shares, President Charles M. Lyon sold 9,000 shares, and Director Annabelle Bexiga sold 1,500 shares. The sales were disclosed in SEC filings and were largely tied to pre-arranged trading plans. SEC filing

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.64.

StoneX Group's stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, May 26th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 17th.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.The firm had revenue of $826.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 28,000.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 281 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company's stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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