Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

SEOAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company.

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Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 6.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

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