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Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Stora Enso Oyj logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Stora Enso Oyj shares gapped up at the open, rising from a previous close of $10.76 to $11.14 and last trading around $11.20.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious: the stock has a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $10.80, and recent actions included a neutral initiation from BNP Paribas Exane and a downgrade to strong sell from Goldman Sachs.
  • The company missed EPS expectations in its latest quarterly report, posting $0.06 per share versus $0.11 expected, though revenue of $2.78 billion came in above estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stora Enso Oyj.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.14. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 555 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEOAY

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 6.63%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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