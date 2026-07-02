Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Update

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Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Free Report ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,669,226 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 2,111,702 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,641,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,238,695.25. This trade represents a 43.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 192,922 shares worth $25,104,214. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRC - Free Report) by 198.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC's holdings in Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,589,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,390. Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 3.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $95.21.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.9583 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock's previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy Inc announced a new dividend schedule for STRC covering several future payment dates, including monthly distributions from August through March, with some payouts slightly higher than prior levels. Dividend announcements reference

Strategy Inc announced a new dividend schedule for STRC covering several future payment dates, including monthly distributions from August through March, with some payouts slightly higher than prior levels. Positive Sentiment: The company also disclosed an upcoming July 31 dividend of $0.4792 per share and another announcement showing a 4.3% increase to $0.50 for that same scheduled payment, reinforcing the stock’s yield story. Dividend increase reference

The company also disclosed an upcoming July 31 dividend of $0.4792 per share and another announcement showing a 4.3% increase to $0.50 for that same scheduled payment, reinforcing the stock’s yield story. Neutral Sentiment: Separate reporting noted unusual options activity, with traders buying 8,700 put options, suggesting some hedging or bearish positioning, but not necessarily a clear fundamental change. Options activity reference

Separate reporting noted unusual options activity, with traders buying 8,700 put options, suggesting some hedging or bearish positioning, but not necessarily a clear fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: A news item about Strategy clearing a path to a $1.25 billion cash-out may be relevant to the broader company, but it does not directly change STRC’s preferred dividend profile. Cash-out article reference

About Strategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education).

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