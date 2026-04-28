Strategy (MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Strategy to post earnings of ($3.41) per share and revenue of $120.7510 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Strategy to post $136 EPS for the current fiscal year and $75 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR traded down $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.31. 6,708,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,816,455. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $173.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $457.22.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company continued accumulation — Strategy bought 3,273 BTC (~$255M) between Apr 20–26, adding to its massive treasury and signaling management remains committed to the bitcoin-as-treasury strategy. Strategy buys 3,273 BTC

Company continued accumulation — Strategy bought 3,273 BTC (~$255M) between Apr 20–26, adding to its massive treasury and signaling management remains committed to the bitcoin-as-treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / institutional support — Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target and at least one public fund (Ohio State-related report) increased its stake, providing fresh buy-side validation for MSTR’s thesis. Cantor raises price target Ohio State fund boost

Analyst / institutional support — Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target and at least one public fund (Ohio State-related report) increased its stake, providing fresh buy-side validation for MSTR’s thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Buying pace and funding mix are shifting — reports show Strategy slowed its most aggressive buying cadence and has increasingly used at‑the‑market (ATM) common-share sales rather than only STRC preferreds to fund purchases; that reduces immediate leverage but changes dilution dynamics. Strategy slows buying, switches funding

Buying pace and funding mix are shifting — reports show Strategy slowed its most aggressive buying cadence and has increasingly used at‑the‑market (ATM) common-share sales rather than only STRC preferreds to fund purchases; that reduces immediate leverage but changes dilution dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/crypto context — Bitcoin’s recent rally (touching multi‑week highs) helps justify the buys, but market moves are also being driven by derivatives activity and macro headlines, increasing short‑term volatility. Bitcoin 12-week high

Macro/crypto context — Bitcoin’s recent rally (touching multi‑week highs) helps justify the buys, but market moves are also being driven by derivatives activity and macro headlines, increasing short‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Funding and dilution concerns — the company has been financing large purchases via ATM equity offerings and STRC preferreds; critics warn repeated share issuance can dilute holders and that reliance on ongoing inflows could pressure the STRC dividend model. Dividend / funding model scrutiny

Funding and dilution concerns — the company has been financing large purchases via ATM equity offerings and STRC preferreds; critics warn repeated share issuance can dilute holders and that reliance on ongoing inflows could pressure the STRC dividend model. Negative Sentiment: Public criticism and model skepticism — high‑profile investors (e.g., Peter Schiff) and commentators have flagged that Strategy’s model may be weakening or unsustainable if it must continually raise capital to support payouts or accumulation goals. Peter Schiff criticism

Public criticism and model skepticism — high‑profile investors (e.g., Peter Schiff) and commentators have flagged that Strategy’s model may be weakening or unsustainable if it must continually raise capital to support payouts or accumulation goals. Negative Sentiment: Legacy fundamentals and recent earnings miss — Strategy’s last reported quarter showed a large GAAP EPS loss and negative margins; for investors focused on software/operating performance rather than crypto treasury exposure, that remains a negative backdrop (earnings data cited in company filings and coverage).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,200. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,170,938.59. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,452 shares of company stock worth $3,031,314 over the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Strategy

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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