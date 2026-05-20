Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Sells $927,870.66 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $927,870.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,641.50. This trade represents a 14.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Andrew Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Kang sold 916 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $125,721.00.

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Strategy Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.81. 9,770,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,501,694. The business's 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average is $161.40. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($16.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Strategy to $400 and kept a Buy rating, signaling strong analyst confidence in the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy and implying substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target on Strategy to $400 and kept a Buy rating, signaling strong analyst confidence in the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy and implying substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Strategy recently bought about $2 billion in Bitcoin, lifting its holdings to 843,738 BTC, reinforcing the company’s image as the largest public Bitcoin treasury and a leveraged way to play a BTC rebound. Article Title

Strategy recently bought about $2 billion in Bitcoin, lifting its holdings to 843,738 BTC, reinforcing the company’s image as the largest public Bitcoin treasury and a leveraged way to play a BTC rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street interest appears supportive overall, with multiple analysts still bullish on MSTR, and institutional ownership remains high. Article Title

Wall Street interest appears supportive overall, with multiple analysts still bullish on MSTR, and institutional ownership remains high. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy’s Q1 earnings were mixed: revenue topped estimates, but EPS missed badly, reminding investors that the stock is being valued more for its Bitcoin treasury strategy than for operating software fundamentals.

Strategy’s Q1 earnings were mixed: revenue topped estimates, but EPS missed badly, reminding investors that the stock is being valued more for its Bitcoin treasury strategy than for operating software fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin weakened to a two-week low, and crypto liquidations rose; because MSTR often trades like a leveraged Bitcoin proxy, that weakness pressures the stock. Article Title

Bitcoin weakened to a two-week low, and crypto liquidations rose; because MSTR often trades like a leveraged Bitcoin proxy, that weakness pressures the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern also increased after reports that Strategy may pause Bitcoin purchases and could eventually sell some BTC to help fund debt or dividend obligations, which would mark a notable shift from its “buy-only” stance. Article Title

Investor concern also increased after reports that Strategy may pause Bitcoin purchases and could eventually sell some BTC to help fund debt or dividend obligations, which would mark a notable shift from its “buy-only” stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from Hold to Strong Sell, adding to the more cautious view that the stock’s valuation and Bitcoin exposure leave it vulnerable if crypto prices keep sliding.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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