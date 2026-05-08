Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Financial Analyst Says

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley Financial from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 target price on Strategy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.86.

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Strategy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.59. Strategy has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategy will post 136.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,200. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $328,257.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,370.76. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,708,002. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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