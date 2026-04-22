Straumann (SAUHF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.5724 billion for the quarter.

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Straumann Stock Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $93.18 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45.

About Straumann

Straumann Group OTCMKTS: SAUHF is a Swiss-based developer and manufacturer of products and solutions for restorative and regenerative dentistry. The company is best known for its dental implant systems and related prosthetic components, and it has expanded its portfolio to include biomaterials, digital dentistry technologies, and practice- and laboratory-oriented services. Straumann positions itself as a provider of end-to-end solutions for clinicians, dental laboratories and dental practices aiming to restore oral function and aesthetics.

The Straumann product range covers titanium and ceramic implants, abutments, fixed and removable prosthetic solutions, bone grafting and regenerative materials, surgical instruments and guided-surgery systems.

Further Reading

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