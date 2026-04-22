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Straumann (SAUHF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Straumann logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Straumann is expected to report quarterly results on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts forecasting $1.77 earnings per share and $1.5724 billion in revenue.
  • Shares were up about 1.8% and opened at $114.28, trading within a one‑year range of $93.18 to $139.59 and with 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of $110.70 and $115.45.
  • Straumann is a Swiss developer and manufacturer best known for dental implant systems and a broader portfolio of biomaterials, digital dentistry technologies, and practice/laboratory services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.5724 billion for the quarter.

Straumann Stock Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $93.18 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Group OTCMKTS: SAUHF is a Swiss-based developer and manufacturer of products and solutions for restorative and regenerative dentistry. The company is best known for its dental implant systems and related prosthetic components, and it has expanded its portfolio to include biomaterials, digital dentistry technologies, and practice- and laboratory-oriented services. Straumann positions itself as a provider of end-to-end solutions for clinicians, dental laboratories and dental practices aiming to restore oral function and aesthetics.

The Straumann product range covers titanium and ceramic implants, abutments, fixed and removable prosthetic solutions, bone grafting and regenerative materials, surgical instruments and guided-surgery systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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