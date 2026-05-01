Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Strawberry Fields REIT to post earnings of $0.1520 per share and revenue of $40.2840 million for the quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). Strawberry Fields REIT had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.30 million. On average, analysts expect Strawberry Fields REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STRW opened at $12.37 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $14.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Strawberry Fields REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,431 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRW. Zacks Research raised Strawberry Fields REIT to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Strawberry Fields REIT

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

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