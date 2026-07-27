Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Trading 8.2% Higher - Here's Why

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 676,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,349,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASST shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Strive from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Strive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strive in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Strive from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strive

Strive Trading Up 5.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $886.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 13.22.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($5.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($2.49). Strive had a negative net margin of 9,655.92% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strive, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Strive by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Strive in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Strive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strive in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company's stock.

About Strive

Asset Entities, Inc NASDAQ: ASST is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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