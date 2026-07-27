Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.5217.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $371.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after acquiring an additional 133,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,374,731,000 after purchasing an additional 311,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,636,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,272,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $330.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $314.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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