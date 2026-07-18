STUB (NYSE:STUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STUB. HSBC upgraded shares of STUB to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered STUB from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of STUB from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of STUB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STUB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STUB

STUB Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:STUB opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.60. STUB has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $446.05 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STUB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at STUB

In other STUB news, insider Nayaab Islam sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $39,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,451,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,412,015.64. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mark Streams sold 28,531 shares of STUB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $371,473.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,561,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,325,808.44. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 413,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of STUB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in STUB by 194.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of STUB by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in STUB during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STUB by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in STUB during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

STUB Company Profile

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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