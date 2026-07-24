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Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Subsea 7 logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Subsea 7 from hold to strong-buy, adding to a mixed but generally positive analyst backdrop.
  • The stock was trading at $34.40, down 1.2% on the day, with a market cap of about $10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72.
  • In its latest quarter, Subsea 7 missed EPS estimates at $0.34 versus $0.37 expected, but beat revenue expectations with $1.79 billion in sales versus $1.62 billion forecast.
  • Interested in Subsea 7? Here are five stocks we like better.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Subsea 7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

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Analyst Recommendations for Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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