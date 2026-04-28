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SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
SUMCO logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) shares gapped up Tuesday, opening at $29.5404 vs. the prior close of $26.78 and trading about 1.8% higher on light volume (360 shares).
  • Last quarter the company reported EPS of ($0.40) on revenue of $683.19 million, with negative return on equity (1.76%) and net margin (-2.82%); analysts expect roughly -0.62 EPS for the current year.
  • SUMCO is a leading global silicon wafer supplier with a $5.07 billion market cap; valuation metrics show a negative P/E (-64.44) alongside healthy liquidity (current ratio 3.21) and moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.48).
  • Five stocks we like better than SUMCO.

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $29.5404. SUMCO shares last traded at $29.5404, with a volume of 360 shares.

SUMCO Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.08.

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SUMCO had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $683.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SUMCO will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SUMCO Corporation OTCMKTS: SUOPY is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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