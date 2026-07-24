Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $8.0639 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.7%

SMFG stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,919 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG's core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group's product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

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