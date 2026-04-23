Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $6.00 price target on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 31.3% in the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 26,701 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,543 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 360,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company's stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $511.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $174.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company's portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

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