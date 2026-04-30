Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

INN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 1,074,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.23. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Summit Hotel Properties's payout ratio is currently -139.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $6.00 target price on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Summit Hotel Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company's portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

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