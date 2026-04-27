Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.30 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Sun Communities's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.870-7.070 EPS.

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Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $127.86. 769,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sun Communities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sun Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $435,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 37.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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