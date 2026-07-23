Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group set a $135.00 price target on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Get Sun Communities alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $119.73 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sun Communities by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $578,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,015 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37,933.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,474,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,286 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20,348.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,902 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,063,000 after purchasing an additional 463,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Communities wasn't on the list.

While Sun Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here