Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.870-7.070 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.73.

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Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $127.86. 769,964 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,539. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.34). Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.30 million. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,280.17. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 26.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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