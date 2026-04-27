Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.870-7.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.710-1.790 EPS.

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Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.86. 769,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.30 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $516,838.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,287,280.17. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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