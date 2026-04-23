Sun Communities (SUI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2730 per share and revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average of $127.32.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $435,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 324.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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