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Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Sun Hung Kai Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares saw unusually-high trading volume of about 97,749 shares on Wednesday, a 30% increase from the prior session, with the stock last trading at $17.78 (previous close $17.64).
  • Analysts have an average rating of Hold; Zacks Research recently downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold", and MarketBeat shows one Buy and two Hold ratings.
  • The stock is trading above key technicals with a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47, indicating it remains above its longer-term trend.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 97,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session's volume of 75,027 shares.The stock last traded at $17.78 and had previously closed at $17.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Hung Kai Properties has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai Properties OTCMKTS: SUHJY is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory's largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company's core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

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