Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 97,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session's volume of 75,027 shares.The stock last traded at $17.78 and had previously closed at $17.64.

Get SUHJY alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Hung Kai Properties has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties OTCMKTS: SUHJY is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory's largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company's core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Hung Kai Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Hung Kai Properties wasn't on the list.

While Sun Hung Kai Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here