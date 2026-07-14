SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $8.51. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.4250, with a volume of 957,376 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised SunCoke Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunCoke Energy has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 2.5%

The company's fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.99.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.15 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. SunCoke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 176.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,615 shares of the energy company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,437 shares of the energy company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company's stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

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