SunCoke Energy (SXC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $440.70 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $416.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts: Sign Up

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. SunCoke Energy's payout ratio is currently -62.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 544.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,615 shares of the energy company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded SunCoke Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunCoke Energy has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SunCoke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SunCoke Energy wasn't on the list.

While SunCoke Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here