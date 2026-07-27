Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.88.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$85.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$92.85 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.95 and a 1 year high of C$96.53. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.22. The company has a market cap of C$109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of C$14.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.49%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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