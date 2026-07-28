Suncor Energy (SU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $11.7216 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 263,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,500. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Suncor Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Suncor Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $71.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,050,387 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $934,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,877,899 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $571,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,198,534 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $541,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,932 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,029,032 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 148,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,519,660 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 393,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company's stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

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