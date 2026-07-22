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Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Suncor Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • TD raised its price target on Suncor Energy from C$113 to C$116 and kept a buy rating, implying about 27% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$95.88, though some firms have mixed views.
  • Suncor recently traded at C$91.06 after reporting quarterly EPS of C$1.93 on revenue of C$14.48 billion; the company also has a market cap of about C$107.5 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU had its price objective lifted by TD from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock's previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research raised Suncor Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$95.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$91.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.57. The company has a market cap of C$107.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.17. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.95 and a 1 year high of C$96.53.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU - Get Free Report) NYSE: SU last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.48 billion for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

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Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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