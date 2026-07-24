Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
SunocoCorp logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SunocoCorp has an average analyst rating of "Buy" from five covering firms, with a consensus 12-month price target of $78.50.
  • The stock rose 1.8% to $77.08 in Friday trading, putting it near its 52-week high of $77.00; the company has a market cap of about $3.97 billion.
  • In its latest quarterly report, SunocoCorp beat expectations with $2.13 EPS versus $1.66 expected and revenue of $10.69 billion, also topping estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than SunocoCorp.

Shares of SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUNC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on SunocoCorp from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunocoCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SunocoCorp in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SunocoCorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SunocoCorp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SunocoCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunocoCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

SunocoCorp Trading Up 1.8%

SunocoCorp stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,829. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $68.54. SunocoCorp has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SunocoCorp will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunocoCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SunocoCorp Right Now?

Before you consider SunocoCorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SunocoCorp wasn't on the list.

While SunocoCorp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines