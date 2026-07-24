SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUNC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on SunocoCorp from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunocoCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SunocoCorp in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SunocoCorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SunocoCorp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunocoCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

SunocoCorp Trading Up 1.8%

SunocoCorp stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,829. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $68.54. SunocoCorp has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SunocoCorp will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunocoCorp Company Profile

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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