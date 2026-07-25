SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Mizuho

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SunocoCorp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SunocoCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised SunocoCorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SunocoCorp from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.50.

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SunocoCorp Stock Performance

SunocoCorp stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.63. SunocoCorp has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SunocoCorp will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunocoCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $126,936,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,696,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,776,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,976,000.

SunocoCorp Company Profile

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

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