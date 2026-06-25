Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 7.3% - Here's What Happened

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.3630. Approximately 4,024,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 9,435,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

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Trending Headlines about Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sunrun said it can aggregate millions of existing home battery, smart thermostat, and vehicle-to-grid devices into a virtual power plant for hyperscalers and utilities, suggesting a scalable business opportunity with limited new hardware costs. Article Title

Sunrun said it can aggregate millions of existing home battery, smart thermostat, and vehicle-to-grid devices into a virtual power plant for hyperscalers and utilities, suggesting a scalable business opportunity with limited new hardware costs. Positive Sentiment: The Tesla/Renew Home agreement highlights Sunrun’s role in serving surging power demand from AI and data centers, which investors may see as a meaningful long-term growth catalyst for RUN. Article Title

The Tesla/Renew Home agreement highlights Sunrun’s role in serving surging power demand from AI and data centers, which investors may see as a meaningful long-term growth catalyst for RUN. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity also picked up sharply, including unusual call option buying, indicating heightened speculative interest around the stock after the announcement. Article Title

Trading activity also picked up sharply, including unusual call option buying, indicating heightened speculative interest around the stock after the announcement. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rally, one report noted that earnings estimate revisions do not necessarily point to sustained upside, suggesting some caution about follow-through if fundamentals do not improve. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Down 4.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.67. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 934,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,236.50. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,667.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 707,126 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,419.50. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 694,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,473 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,732 shares of the energy company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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