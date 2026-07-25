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Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE:SSMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining from sell to hold, adding to a generally positive analyst backdrop for the stock.
  • Other firms have also been constructive: Scotiabank raised its price target to $21, while Morgan Stanley and BMO Capital Markets issued overweight/outperform ratings. Overall, the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $18.70.
  • Insiders have been buying shares recently, including directors Lawrence P. Radford and Anna El-Erian, with total insider purchases of 59,565 shares worth about $804,128 over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining.

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE:SSMR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSMR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Stock Performance

Shares of SSMR opened at $14.42 on Friday. Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Insider Activity at Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Radford acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,291.50. This represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna El-Erian bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,541.50. This trade represents a 447.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 59,565 shares of company stock valued at $804,128 over the last 90 days.

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Analyst Recommendations for Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE:SSMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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