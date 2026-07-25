Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE:SSMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining (NYSE:SSMR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSMR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.70.

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Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Stock Performance

Shares of SSMR opened at $14.42 on Friday. Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Insider Activity at Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Radford acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,291.50. This represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna El-Erian bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,541.50. This trade represents a 447.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 59,565 shares of company stock valued at $804,128 over the last 90 days.

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