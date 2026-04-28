Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $244.25 million for the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.940 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.Sunstone Hotel Investors's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 126,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,179,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,784,000 after purchasing an additional 571,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,753,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $72,653,000 after purchasing an additional 513,641 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,369,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $41,332,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $44,295,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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