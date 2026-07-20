Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.4286.

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A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

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Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

NYSE SGHC opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Super Group has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. Analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 25,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $329,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $351,000. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,201 shares of company stock worth $1,409,805. 10.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,964 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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