Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,488 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 4,421 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Super Hi International Price Performance

Shares of Super Hi International stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. Super Hi International has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $797.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Super Hi International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $225.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Hi International will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Super Hi International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Super Hi International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Super Hi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Hi International

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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