Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 2463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered Super Hi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Hi International

Super Hi International Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $908.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.27 million. Super Hi International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Super Hi International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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