Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.00. Super Hi International shares last traded at $13.2910, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered Super Hi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HDL

Super Hi International Stock Up 0.9%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $874.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Super Hi International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $225.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Super Hi International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Super Hi International by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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