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Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
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Key Points

  • Super Micro Computer shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday, trading as low as $45.66 amid heavy volume before ending at $47.42. The move reflected continued volatility and apparent profit-taking after a recent run-up.
  • The company announced a roughly $2 billion AI infrastructure supply deal tied to Gorilla Technology’s Yotta project in India, including Nvidia B300/B200 cards and networking gear. That headline reinforces ongoing demand for Supermicro’s AI server and data center products.
  • Supermicro also introduced new AI rack-scale systems and an Arm collaboration aimed at energy-efficient enterprise AI infrastructure. Even so, analyst sentiment remains mixed, with the stock carrying a consensus Hold rating and a $39 average price target.
  • Interested in Super Micro Computer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.66 and last traded at $47.42. Approximately 49,430,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 37,959,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.Super Micro Computer's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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