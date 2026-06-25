Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.4% - Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.68. 43,770,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 43,359,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

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Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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